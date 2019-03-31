Tomm Harty, 89, died on March 27 at his home in Burr Ridge with his wife, Barbara Alexander, and daughter, Erin Harty, by his side. He is also survived by his sister, Peggy Harty; his son, Marc Harty; his daughters, Cheryl (Glenn) Harsh and Lisa (William) Paddor and 5 grandchildren. Tomm was preceded in death by his son, Brian Harty. He attended St. Patrick High School and DePaul University in Chicago, and then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Tomm retired after 25 years in advertising/marketing for CNA Insurance. He was a lifelong sailor and a member of the Chicago Yacht Club. Private interment will be at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora, IL. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence. Donations can be made to the Brian A. Harty Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley (CommunityFoundationFRV.org) or the Skin Cancer Foundation (skincancer.org). Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary