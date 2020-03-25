|
Tommie Lou Scalzitti was born on February 21, 1929 in Sylacauga, Alabama to Thomas Newton and Mary Laurena (nee Pruitt) Williams. She died Thursday, March 19, 2020 while in the care of JourneyCare Hospice at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights. Tommie Lou was a genuine "southern belle" and raised in rural Alabama. Tommie met the love of her life, the late Guy Scalzitti of Chicago on a blind date while Guy, a decorated World War II veteran, was enrolled in Officers' Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia during the Korean War. Married in 1951, the newlyweds moved to the Chicago area eventually settling in Arlington Heights. A graduate of Birmingham Business College, Tommie enjoyed a long career with the Daily Herald suburban newspaper where she held a variety of positions from selling subscriptions over the phone to office manager and eventually displaying her writing skills authoring the daily obituaries. Her Daily Herald colleagues also relied on Tommie to organize and administer a wide variety of office sports pools. Tommie Lou also supported Guy in his home-based income tax preparation firm helping expand the business to serve over 600 clients. An avid volunteer in the Arlington Heights community, Tommie Lou was active in the Disabled American Veterans, the Ladies Auxiliary and St. James Catholic School where her children were enrolled. Tommie Lou was a fantastic cook "famous" for her preparation of Southern delicacies and family style Italian feasts. Attended by loving care-givers Tommie was able to reside in her own home until her passing. Tommie is survived by her children Larry (Judy) Scalzitti, Gary (Sofia) Scalzitti, and Mary (Jim) Barrett; her grandchildren, Patrick (Heather) Scalzitti, Thomas (Katie) Scalzitti, Daniella Scalzitti and Christina (John) Sanecki, Rachel (Conor) Kennedy, Jimmy Barrett; her great grandchildren, Abbey, Maeve and John, Jr.; and her brother, Donald (Mary) Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy J. Scalzitti; her parents; and her brothers, John Robert and Larry Gene Williams. In consideration of the health concerns and gathering restrictions due to COVID-19, funeral service is private. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Further information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2020