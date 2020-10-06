1/2
Toni Freed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freed, Toni (Tilly), 107. Beloved wife of the late Seymour Freed and the late Peter Passman; loving mother of Arlene Semel and Michael Freed; treasured mother-in-law of Jean Freed and the late Charles Semel; cherished grandmother (Nonny) of Mitchell (Colleen) Semel, Andrew (Amy) Semel, Eric Freed, Laurie Bartell, David Semel, and Ellen (David) Weiss; and proud great-grandmother of Natalie, Olivia, Juliet, Erin, Isabel, Jacob, Hannah, Gabriel and Forrest. A style icon with impeccable taste and an indomitable spirit, Toni was friends to countless Chicagoans from the far South Side to the Chicago suburbs and beyond. She was known for her vivacious personality, vigor for life, physical stamina, and love of travel, and she had a following of fans far and wide. One of a small percentage to reach her age, Toni was born in 1913 in Pittsfield, MA. Having lived through 2 world wars, the Great Depression and several other defining events of the past century, Toni shared wonderful memories and offered a unique perspective in her conversations with family and friends. Among her favorite interests were politics, current events, fashion, golf, and the stock market. A resident of Chicago for over 95 years, Toni witnessed the city's growth and was a proud supporter of its cultural institutions. She served on the board of the Gastrointestinal Research Foundation for 20 years and volunteered at the now defunct Michael Reese Hospital and Esther Clamage Jewish Children's' Bureau. More than anything, Toni was the matriarch of her family whose stories and schnekens will be missed dearly by all who knew her. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The American Friends of Hebrew University at https://www.afhu.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, private services will be held. Friends are invited to view the service via Facebook Live at 11:00 a.m. on October 14 on the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page. For information please call 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Service
11:00 AM
Facebook Live
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved