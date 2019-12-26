|
|
Toni T. Bourgeois nee Pavia, age 61, December 22, 2019. Devoted wife of Martin J. Bourgeois. Loved mother of Patrick and Jennifer Bourgeois (late Justin P. Davis). Caring grandmother of Tyler A., Hayley L., Caitlin E. and Brendon P. Davis. Beloved daughter of Anthony and Billie Pavia. Dear sister of Mark Pavia, Linda (Paul) Bacarella and Nancy Pavia, godmother of Timothy and Dustin Sheridan, aunt of Nicholas, and many nieces and nephews.. Funeral service Saturday, 10:00 a.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Memorials to a fund for her grandchildren. Info 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019