1/1
Tony Andreakis
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Tony Andreakis. Beloved husband of the late Tessie, nee Tzakis; loving father of Maryann (late Mike) Blane, Annette (Mike) Sutherland, Dean (Alex), Francine (Ted) Anastopoulos and the late Jerry; proud grandfather of Lauren (Drew) Bogren, Drew (Colleen) and Kyle Blane, Blake and Justin Sutherland, Calli and Anthony Andreakis and Nicholas, Anastasia and Evan Anastopoulos; great-grandfather of Miles Bogren. Born in East Chicago, Indiana in 1927 to immigrants from Crete, Greece, his godmother proclaimed him "Polychroni", meaning many years in Greek, a destiny he fulfilled. Growing up in Indiana's Inland Steel community, he graduated early from Washington High School in 1945 at age 17 and enlisted to serve in WWII in the US Navy after being accepted into the Radio Program. He served in the Pacific Theatre aboard the USS Badoeng Strait. Post-war he attended Purdue University where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering on the GI Bill. In 1953, he married his wife of 62 years Tessie Tzakis who provided a lifetime of unquestioning support. As a young engineer, he received his first raise and told his boss to keep it as he needed it more, a prelude to a life of generosity. He quickly decided life as a corporate engineer was not for him and as a newlywed, decided instead to design and build their first home in Western Springs, with no prior experience. He went on to build other post-war homes in Western Springs and he remained in real estate the rest of his career. The family grew to five children (he would've liked 5 more) and they established themselves in Oak Brook, where they were among the original families to establish Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Westchester. He went on to build apartment buildings in Villa Park and Addison and expanded into all branches of real estate; builder, developer, speculator, landlord and syndicator in partnerships throughout the Chicago area. In later years, he enjoyed his beloved second home in Key Biscayne, Florida with his adoring children and grandchildren. All appreciated his easy chuckle, endless generosity, easygoing demeanor, compassion for the underdog, silly sense of humor, love of chocolate, resilience and always positive attitude. If you needed advice he'd tell you to roll with the punches, take life as it comes, don't go looking for problems, if you think about an opportunity too much, you're going to talk yourself out of it, and in his words, "keep smiling, that's all." Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Donations to St. Basil Academy (www.stbasil.goarch.org) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral service
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
November 28, 2020
Our sincerest and deepest condolences to your family. Tony was always a bright spot in our neighbourhood.
Love and blessings,
The Cosentino family
Carol Cosentino
Neighbor
November 28, 2020
My thoughts are with you and your family
Michael Spencer
Friend
November 27, 2020
Our deepest condolences to all of the family. Tony was a wonderful man who loved all of his family very much. Jim and Erin Jenner
Erin Jenner
Friend
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
