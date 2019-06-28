|
|
Tony Dalloz, beloved husband of Kathleen nee Kapinos. Loving father of Dawn, Denise (Steve) Pignato and the late Debra Lynn Dalloz. Fond grandfather of Anthony Pignato (Nicole), Stephanie (Joshua) Watson, Nicholas, Adam and Jeremy Pignato. Dear brother of Paula (late Joe) Azzarello, the late Georgene (Raymond) Martino and the late Lois (Richard) Madderom. Funeral Monday July 1, 2019 8:45 AM from the Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave. Tinley Park to St. Michael Catholic Church 14300 S. West Ave. Orland Park, IL. Mass 9:30 AM. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Sunday June 30, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until 5:00 PM. 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019