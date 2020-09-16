1/1
Tony Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony Gonzalez, 92, of Chicago, IL passed away September 12th 2020. Tony; son of Paula and Trinidad Gonzalez is survived by his wife, Juanita Gonzalez, son and daughter-in-law; Tony Gonzalez and Maria Gonzalez. Daughters Mary Quezada, Sallie Castillo, daughter-in-law, Kristin Strieter, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, as well as sister Sally and brothers, Bob, and Trino Jr. Tony was proceeded in death by his loving brothers Ruben, Lupe, Rudy and Genie, and sisters, Nena and Olivia.

Tony served proudly in WWII as a gunner in the US Navy and was a member of the Manual Perez Post 1017 for over 60 years. His generosity, strength and compassion will be missed by his large extended family.

With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of Covid -19, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at any time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED.

Visitation, Wednesday, September 16th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Ave, Justice, IL. Funeral, Thursday, September 17th, 2020 10:00AM Service at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. For info, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral
10:00 AM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved