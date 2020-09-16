Tony Gonzalez, 92, of Chicago, IL passed away September 12th 2020. Tony; son of Paula and Trinidad Gonzalez is survived by his wife, Juanita Gonzalez, son and daughter-in-law; Tony Gonzalez and Maria Gonzalez. Daughters Mary Quezada, Sallie Castillo, daughter-in-law, Kristin Strieter, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, as well as sister Sally and brothers, Bob, and Trino Jr. Tony was proceeded in death by his loving brothers Ruben, Lupe, Rudy and Genie, and sisters, Nena and Olivia.
Tony served proudly in WWII as a gunner in the US Navy and was a member of the Manual Perez Post 1017 for over 60 years. His generosity, strength and compassion will be missed by his large extended family.
With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of Covid -19, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at any time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
Visitation, Wednesday, September 16th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Ave, Justice, IL. Funeral, Thursday, September 17th, 2020 10:00AM Service at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. For info, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com