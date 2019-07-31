Home

Services
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gertruce Church
9613 Schiller Blvd.
Franklin Park, IL
Tony John Scramuzzo


1926 - 2019
Tony John Scramuzzo Obituary
Tony John Scramuzzo, age 93, of Franklin Park. Beloved husband of 67 years of the late Jean Scramuzzo nee Ruffini. Father of Cathy Scramuzzo, Mary Lu (Russell) Bulleri and the late John (late Louise) Scramuzzo; grandfather of Dan and Nick (Molly) Bulleri; brother of many; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday August 2, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Pedersen-Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst proceeding to St. Gertruce Church, 9613 Schiller Blvd., Franklin Park, for mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside. Memorial contributions may be made in Tonys' name to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
