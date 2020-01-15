|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Tony Rattin announces his passing on Saturday January 11, 2020. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday the 18th at McMurrough Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville and proceed to St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Street, Libertyville, where a Mass will be celebrated at noon. Entombment will be at Ascension Cemetery Mausoleum following the Mass.
Born November 10, 1933 in Bassano, Italy, Tony will forever be remembered as the bedrock of Christian faith and family values in his children's lives. His sons, Dean (Eileen) of Libertyville IL, Frank (Aly) of Villa Park IL and Paul (Heather) of Prosper TX. will never be able to refill the hole left in our hearts with his passing. His grandchildren, Justin, Brendan, Maeve, Kevin, Lexi, Kate and Taylor will forever remember the best "Nonno" anyone could ever have and his teachings will also forever continue in their lives. Tony leaves behind his eldest brother fondly known in the family as "Zio Paul" and youngest sister also fondly know as "Zia Fellia". Our loving mother went to prepare a place for him in 2003 as did our uncle Luciano. I'm sure they have prepared the polenta for his arrival. Funeral info (847) 362-2626 and Libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020