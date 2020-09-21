Toralf O. Birkeland, age 83; Beloved husband of Tetyana and the late Patricia; Loving father of Patti (Steve) Samar, Todd (Patty), Janet (Dennis) Lucadello, Tim, Andriy (Lesya) Hrotovytskiy and Nataliya (Sergue) Hazbent; Cherished grandfather of Kristen (Jason) Lindsay, Brian (Amanda) Samar, Danny, Scott, Amanda, Jessica, Julia, Uliana, Bohdan, Bohdan and Mark; Great grandfather of Nora; A private family graveside service was held at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home. Info. 773-286-2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com