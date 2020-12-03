Torrey Medina Bartlett passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, in Evanston, Illinois.
She was born in Utica, New York and was the daughter of William and Margaret (Cantwell) Sturgis.
Torrey was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She married Francis Charles Medina on January 26th, 1957. He preceded her in death in 1961. They were the proud parents of three children, Yvonne Medina Hurst of Ballwin, Missouri, Frank Medina of Burlington, Massachusetts, and Anita Medina Tyson of Kenilworth, Illinois. Torrey married Robert Charles Bartlett on August 8th, 1978. He preceded her in death in 2002. She was also the beloved grandmother and great-grandmother of Emily, Laura, Alex, Jenny, Yvonne, Gabrielle, Genevieve, Sheridan, and seven great-grandchildren.
Torrey was graduated from Vassar College in 1947 with a Bachelor of English Literature degree.
She served for many years in "Friends in Need," the volunteer organization she founded dedicated to the support of individuals in need of help in the Saints Faith, Hope, and Charity community. Torrey expressed her creativity in many ways, including writing poetry and making art.
Torrey's life will be celebrated at Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Church in Winnetka, Illinois on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a family-only private interment at St. Kilian Cemetery in Lyons, Wisconsin. You may view the live stream of the funeral mass by going to www.donnellanfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Mount Saviour Monastery at www.msaviour.org
or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org
, in memory of Torrey Medina Bartlett.
Info: 847-675-1990.