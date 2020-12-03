1/1
Torrey Medina Bartlett
Torrey Medina Bartlett passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, in Evanston, Illinois.

She was born in Utica, New York and was the daughter of William and Margaret (Cantwell) Sturgis.

Torrey was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She married Francis Charles Medina on January 26th, 1957. He preceded her in death in 1961. They were the proud parents of three children, Yvonne Medina Hurst of Ballwin, Missouri, Frank Medina of Burlington, Massachusetts, and Anita Medina Tyson of Kenilworth, Illinois. Torrey married Robert Charles Bartlett on August 8th, 1978. He preceded her in death in 2002. She was also the beloved grandmother and great-grandmother of Emily, Laura, Alex, Jenny, Yvonne, Gabrielle, Genevieve, Sheridan, and seven great-grandchildren.

Torrey was graduated from Vassar College in 1947 with a Bachelor of English Literature degree.

She served for many years in "Friends in Need," the volunteer organization she founded dedicated to the support of individuals in need of help in the Saints Faith, Hope, and Charity community. Torrey expressed her creativity in many ways, including writing poetry and making art.

Torrey's life will be celebrated at Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Church in Winnetka, Illinois on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a family-only private interment at St. Kilian Cemetery in Lyons, Wisconsin. You may view the live stream of the funeral mass by going to www.donnellanfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Mount Saviour Monastery at www.msaviour.org or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org , in memory of Torrey Medina Bartlett.

Info: 847-675-1990.


Published in PL-North on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Church
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
November 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
November 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
