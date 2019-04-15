|
Tosca J. Mowschine, 85, of Rolling Meadows. Born September 12, 1933, passed away April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Cynthia (Bob) Degen, Timothy (Tina) Drohan and Kathy (Dan) Cain. Cherished grandmother of Tyler, Nicholas and Tori. Dear sister of Gilbert (Anna Maria) Parenti. Visitation Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3-8 PM. Funeral Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 9:30 AM from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine to St. Theresa Church for Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019