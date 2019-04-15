Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Tosca J. Mowschine

Tosca J. Mowschine Obituary
Tosca J. Mowschine, 85, of Rolling Meadows. Born September 12, 1933, passed away April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Cynthia (Bob) Degen, Timothy (Tina) Drohan and Kathy (Dan) Cain. Cherished grandmother of Tyler, Nicholas and Tori. Dear sister of Gilbert (Anna Maria) Parenti. Visitation Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3-8 PM. Funeral Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 9:30 AM from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine to St. Theresa Church for Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2019
