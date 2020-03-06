|
Age 84, of Chicago, IL (Hyde Parker). Beloved husband of the late Anna; loving father of Tatiana (Jeremy), Arnold, and Amanda; adoring nonno to Ariel and Federica; dear brother of Arnold (MIA - Korean War) and Lyttia, and the late Doris and John; cherished uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Accomplished physician and pioneering head and neck surgeon. Proud U.S. Air Force veteran. Marathon runner (Boston, Chicago, New York) and triathlete. Founding Member of the Vivian G. Harsh Society. Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity member. Avid learner and traveler.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020