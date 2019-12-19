|
Tracey Elizabeth Thanos, 55, devoted mother, sister, daughter and friend, died on Thursday December 12, 2019. She leaves behind her three daughters, Macy, Maris and Madden, her daughters' father, Erich Muellner, sister Cleo Thanos, her father Nicholas Thanos, and countless others who loved her and will miss her deeply. She is preceded in death by her mother, Kathy Brownell.
Tracey rose to the position of Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago Field Division of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General (SSA OIG). Grew up in South Bend, IN, lived in Chicago. Rago Brothers Friday Dec 20 4-8pm 7751 West Irving Park Chicago, IL AND Kaniewski Funeral Home Monday, December 23 11am-1pm Visitation 1pm Memorial Service 3545 North Bendix Drive South Bend, IN
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019