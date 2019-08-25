|
|
February 4, 1964 – August 15, 2019
With profound sadness the family of Tracey Lee Schmidt announces her passing following an unexpected fatal brain aneurysm on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Tracey was a giver of love and kindness. Born February 4, 1964 to Nancy Lee and Richard Francis Schmidt, she was the youngest of three girls. A beautiful, loving, and generous woman, Tracey was committed to her parents, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephews, and family members. This was the cornerstone of her life and she was relentless when it came to protecting and loving her family.
Tracey spent her early years with her family in Houston and the Chicago area. She attended Barrington High School, Harper College, and Iowa State University. She pursued a career in sales and marketing with companies including The Twin Towers (Orlando), Hyatt Hotel (Atlanta), and the Union League Club of Chicago. Most recently, she was working in St. John, IN where she touched many lives and was a beacon of light and hope for many.
Tracey is survived by her mother, sisters, Jaimee Niles and Stephanie (Doug) Deery, and her niece and nephews Erica Deery, Mitchell Deery and Griffin Niles. Tracey's father Richard passed in 2006.
A Celebration of Love and Life in Tracey's honor is scheduled for Saturday August 31st, from 11:00am until to 3:00pm (beginning with a short service) at the Schaumburg Golf Club, 401 Roselle Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194.
Contributions in memory of Tracey Lee Schmidt can be made to the Milwaukee Hunger Task Force: https://www.hungertaskforce.org/
General information is available through the Hillside Funeral Home in Highland, IN: https://www.hillsidefhcares.com/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019