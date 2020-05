Tracy Lynn Raza, nee McGinnis, of Austin, TX, formerly Tinley Park and Plainfield, IL.



Beloved wife of devoted husband Syed Raza, loving and proud mother of Megan and Colleen Raza, devoted daughter of Michael and Mary McGinnis, cherished sister of Kellie (Garrick) Pranchke, Michael (Amy) McGinnis, Brian (Jennifer) McGinnis, Treasured granddaughter of Grandma Lee. Adored Aunt of Makenna, Devan, and Teagan Pranchke, Kaylin, Kara, Maddy, and Avery McGinnis. Cherished niece of many aunts and uncles. Dear cousin and friend to many.



Tracy passed away at age 47 at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous ten year battle against her debilitating Autoimmune Connective Tissue Systemic Sclerderma Disease.



Services were Private due to COVID-19 restrictions. An announcement of a Chicago area Celebration of Life for Tracy will be made at a future date.





