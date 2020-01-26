|
Tracy Warnock, age 42, Beloved daughter of Phillip Sr. (Linda) and the late Ella Ann; loving mom of Lisa Anna Marie Denk; cherished sister of Kristin and the late Phillip; favored granddaughter of the late Frances and Robert Warnock; dear cousin of Lisa Brundage, Jennifer Calabrese, Dia Coleman, Bob Warnock and Patrick Anderson. Tracy will be missed dearly by many. Visitation, Monday from 4 to 9 P.M. at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home, 6857 W. Higgins Ave, Chicago. Funeral Service Wednesday, January 29, 2020 10 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church 4939 W. Montrose Chicago. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For info: www.kolbusmayfh.com or 773-774-3232
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020