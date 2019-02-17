Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Resources
More Obituaries for Trifon Sampras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trifon Chris Sampras

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Trifon Chris Sampras Obituary
Trifon Chris Sampras, 76; Army Veteran; Born in Levidi, Greece; Beloved husband of the late Konstantina (nee Tsarouchas); Devoted father of Chris (Sonia); Cherished grandfather of Ioanna, Dafni and Trifon; Loving brother of Eleftheria and Dimitra; Dearest brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Trifon was a resident of Wilmette for over 40 years and was the owner/operator of Ted's Tailor and Cleaners located in Wilmette. Visitation Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church 2350 E. Dempster St. Des Plaines, IL. 60016; Interment to take place in St. John Chrysostomos Monastery Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers donations in his name to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.