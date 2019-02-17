|
Trifon Chris Sampras, 76; Army Veteran; Born in Levidi, Greece; Beloved husband of the late Konstantina (nee Tsarouchas); Devoted father of Chris (Sonia); Cherished grandfather of Ioanna, Dafni and Trifon; Loving brother of Eleftheria and Dimitra; Dearest brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Trifon was a resident of Wilmette for over 40 years and was the owner/operator of Ted's Tailor and Cleaners located in Wilmette. Visitation Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church 2350 E. Dempster St. Des Plaines, IL. 60016; Interment to take place in St. John Chrysostomos Monastery Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers donations in his name to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church appreciated. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019