Trina A. Brickman, nee Schneider, of Chicago, a dedicated math teacher and advisor at Roycemore School; beloved wife and best friend of Jerry Gleicher and the late Harry Brickman, Jr.; loving mother of Dennis (Wendy) Brickman, Sheri (Mark) Styles, and Robert Brickman; adored Grandma Trina of Jocelyn, Jason, Ilana, Henry, and Zachary; devoted daughter of the late Dr. Morris and the late Irene Schneider; dear cousin of Dr. Marvin (Gloria) Fishman and also survived by Jerry's children Hope (Andy Burness) Gleicher, Karen (Larry) Heisler, David (Tatijana Roesch) Gleicher, and Rachel (Jeremy) Blaine. Service Monday, 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Misericordia, www.misericordia.com or Roycemore School, www.roycemoreschool.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020