Trudy (McGraw) Kraus-Horvat

Trudy (McGraw) Kraus-Horvat Obituary
passed away at her home in Aurora on 7/21 at age of 69. Is predeceased by mother Beverly McGraw, and father John McGraw. Is survived by loving husband Arthur Kraus. Loving mother of son Thomas Horvat Jr.(Rodora) and the late Timothy Horvat. Proud grandmother of Aidan Horvat and Lucas Horvat. Loving sister of Sandra Waight, Jack McGraw, Micheal McGraw, Scott McGraw, and Daine Finucan. Cherished by my many nieces and nephews. Former employee of Hollywood Casino. Spent her retirement selling antiques online, a job which she really enjoyed. Always late for every event, and will be missed at her Celebration of Life.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019
