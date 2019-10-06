|
Trudy Short Kelly, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 3, 2019. She was born in St Paul, MN on January 16, 1935 to the late Katherine Hynes Short and James Short, and was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Vaughn. She was a full-time resident of Chicago's north side for 82 years in addition to being a dual citizen of Ireland and part time resident of Westport, Co. Mayo. Trudy is survived by her husband, Michael Kelly, her five children: Colleen (Mike) Frasure, Michael Jr. (Stephanie), Patrick, Brian (Else) and Kevin (Cathy), and six grandchildren: Connor and Payton Hoag, Conor and John Michael Kelly, Griffin and Sienna Kelly. She attended the Academy of The Sacred Heart '52 and Barat College '56 and was active in many local organizations including the Sauganash Garden Club (President 1983), Regina Dominica High School (President 1976-78), Loyola Academy Mother's Club (Board Member), and House of Good Shepherd (Auxiliary Board). Trudy was one of the founding members of the Queen of All Saints Home School Association as well as The Sounds newspaper in 1977, a northside Chicago publication. Her talent for gardening was shown in the beauty of her garden in Chicago as well as in Westport. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, from 3 to 8 pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago. On Saturday, October 12 at 10:30 am friends and family are welcome to attend a funeral Mass for a celebration of her life at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams St. Chicago. Parking, no charge, is available at the 625 W. Adams St. building, enter off Desplaines - use St. Patrick's dispenser. Donations in lieu of flowers to: Sacred Heart Schools, 6250 N. Sheridan Rd. Chicago, IL 60660 or to: Harmony, Hope & Healing, 703 W. Monroe St. Chicago, IL 60661. For funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit Trudy's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019