Truman Robert Batey age 97 of Des Plaines passed away September 8, 2019. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Gladys. Loving father of Michael A. (Nancy), Robert (Susan), and Karen Kruse. Proud grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 15. Fond brother of the late John (Frances) Batey. Visitation Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home 745 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL. Funeral service, Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Ridgewood Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019