Tsugio passed away on June 25th at age 97. He was a devoted brother to Ruth, George, Ray, and sister-in-law Keiko, and a beloved uncle to nieces, nephews, and pets. Tsugio was a US Army veteran and a recipient of four WWII medals. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Animal Rescue Effort at carenorthshore.org. Service and celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, July 13th at the Tenrikyo Midwest Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
