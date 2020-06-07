Tsuneko Koyama
Tsuneko (Hironaka) Koyama, age 99 of Palos Heights, passed away peacefully May 31, 2020. She was preceded by Cecil, her loving husband of 56 years (1916-2000). She is survived by her son Glen, her daughter Christine, and her sister Sumako (Hironaka) Tsushima. Among her greatest joys were handicrafts, reading, traveling and discovering new cuisines. The funeral and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Please leave online condolences at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS: www.kerryfh.com or www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
