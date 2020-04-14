|
Tsuneko Sameshima, nee Hamada, 83, passed away on April 8, 2020 from Covid-19. Born to Toukichi and Shio Hamada in Kagoshima City, Japan. Survived by her husband, Saburo Fred Sameshima of 58 years, and daughters, Susan Sameshima-Tzeng (Richard) and Betsy Sameshima, and five grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Kayla, Dean, and Jamie and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Private Memorial Service at Lakeview Funeral Home,
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020