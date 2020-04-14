Home

Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Tsuneko Sameshima Obituary
Tsuneko Sameshima, nee Hamada, 83, passed away on April 8, 2020 from Covid-19. Born to Toukichi and Shio Hamada in Kagoshima City, Japan. Survived by her husband, Saburo Fred Sameshima of 58 years, and daughters, Susan Sameshima-Tzeng (Richard) and Betsy Sameshima, and five grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Kayla, Dean, and Jamie and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Private Memorial Service at Lakeview Funeral Home,

Chicago, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020
