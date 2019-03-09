Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel
2011 Pine Ridge Road
Naples , FL 34109
(239) 597-8888
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Conservancy of Southwest Florida
1495 Smith Preserve Way
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tucker Tyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tucker Tyler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tucker Tyler Obituary
Tucker Tyler passed away on February 27, 2019 at the age of 72. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Brian Tyler (Katie, Camden and Addison) and Laurie Mayfield (Keith, Maya and Tucker); his brother, Jeff Tyler; and former wife, Marti Tyler. Tucker was born in Bronxville, NY and graduated from Northwestern University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He worked at Northern Trust Bank for 36 years in Chicago, IL and Naples, FL and retired as President of the SW Florida region. He was a member of Kenilworth Union Church and Glen View Club. As a proud Eagle Scout, he was a dedicated contributor to the Boy Scouts of America. He served on the boards of the United Way, Conservancy of SW Florida, Artis-Naples, and NCH Foundation. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 24, at 4:00 with a reception to follow, at the Conservancy of SW Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, FL 34102. Donations in his memory may be made to the Conservancy of SW Florida at www.conservancy.org/get-involved/donate. For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle visit Mr. Tyler's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now