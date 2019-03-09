Tucker Tyler passed away on February 27, 2019 at the age of 72. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Brian Tyler (Katie, Camden and Addison) and Laurie Mayfield (Keith, Maya and Tucker); his brother, Jeff Tyler; and former wife, Marti Tyler. Tucker was born in Bronxville, NY and graduated from Northwestern University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He worked at Northern Trust Bank for 36 years in Chicago, IL and Naples, FL and retired as President of the SW Florida region. He was a member of Kenilworth Union Church and Glen View Club. As a proud Eagle Scout, he was a dedicated contributor to the Boy Scouts of America. He served on the boards of the United Way, Conservancy of SW Florida, Artis-Naples, and NCH Foundation. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 24, at 4:00 with a reception to follow, at the Conservancy of SW Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, FL 34102. Donations in his memory may be made to the Conservancy of SW Florida at www.conservancy.org/get-involved/donate. For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle visit Mr. Tyler's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary