Tung and Su Lin
Tung Dju Lin "T.D.", 87, and Su Yu Lin, 83, peacefully passed away on June 1, and June 2, 2020 respectively at their home in Wilmette. Loving parents of Timothy (May) Lin, Christina (Mark) Giacomin, David (Mimi) Lin and Michael (Grace) Lin. Loving grandparents of Jefferson Lin, Julia, Jessica, A.J. and Jake Giacomin, Phoebe, Allison and Joseph Lin, Matthew and Oliver Lin. Due to the coronavirus, T.D. and Su will be remembered with a memorial service at a later date. Interment will be private at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Winnetka Japanese Church 305 Ridge Rd, Wilmette, IL 60091 or Evangelical Trinity Church 9800 Crawford Ave Skokie, IL 60076. Please indicate "T.D. and Su Lin" in the memo of your donation. Info: Arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, Wilmette, IL. 847-251-8200 www.wmscottfuneralhome.com.



Published in PL-North on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
