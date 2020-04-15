|
With great sadness, we mourn the loss of our precious Tybe Ziff Blink. She was devoted to her family and brought comfort, kindness and deep friendship to many.
Born on June 20, 1920 in Chicago, she died in Los Angeles. She was the youngest of seven children of the late Molly Denison and Benjamin Ziff, and was predeceased by her siblings and her beloved husband, Milton M. Blink. Cherished by her daughters, Barbara Zisook (Bruce) Schimberg, Joan Zisook (Michael) Dry, and Robin Blink (Larry) Gordon, she treasured her grandchildren, Brian Hodes, Valery Hodes (Mark) Lodato, Randy (Amy) Dry, Terry (Leslie) Dry, Jeffrey (Akiko) Gordon, Randy (Mardeen) Gordon, and Marcy Jill Gordon Abrahams, Geoffrey Schimberg and Kate Schimberg, as well as her nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
She will be missed also by her adoring nieces and nephews. May her memory be a blessing.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020