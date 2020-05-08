Ularsee Manar was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, friend, civic leader and community organizer born Sept. 18, 1935 in Chicago. He peacefully departed this life May 1, 2020. Until his health declined, Ularsee worked as assistant to the president of Trinal, Inc., a Diversity and Inclusion Economic Development Consulting firm. Prior to that, he served the City of Chicago for decades, in several leadership roles, including as director of business and industry services for Kennedy King College and director of outreach programs for the City's Department of Procurement Services. He also worked for many years as a child and family psychotherapist at the Rush Day School at Rush University Medical Center. And before his career kicked off, he was the lead tenor in the 1950's doowop group The Four Buddies! Ularsee is survived by sons, Andre Manar and Keith Smitherman, as well as his brothers Edward Manar and Marvin Manar; his sisters, Harriet Dorsey, Darnisha Hawkins and Mamie New and four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and business associates. Memorial donations in Ularsee's name to Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church are appreciated. Please call 312-842-5957 to donate. To view full obituary and funeral info: