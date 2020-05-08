Ularsee Manar
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ularsee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ularsee Manar was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, friend, civic leader and community organizer born Sept. 18, 1935 in Chicago. He peacefully departed this life May 1, 2020. Until his health declined, Ularsee worked as assistant to the president of Trinal, Inc., a Diversity and Inclusion Economic Development Consulting firm. Prior to that, he served the City of Chicago for decades, in several leadership roles, including as director of business and industry services for Kennedy King College and director of outreach programs for the City's Department of Procurement Services. He also worked for many years as a child and family psychotherapist at the Rush Day School at Rush University Medical Center. And before his career kicked off, he was the lead tenor in the 1950's doowop group The Four Buddies! Ularsee is survived by sons, Andre Manar and Keith Smitherman, as well as his brothers Edward Manar and Marvin Manar; his sisters, Harriet Dorsey, Darnisha Hawkins and Mamie New and four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and business associates. Memorial donations in Ularsee's name to Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church are appreciated. Please call 312-842-5957 to donate. To view full obituary and funeral info:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/evergreen-park-il/ularsee-manar-9166357


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
May 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lula
Friend
May 8, 2020
Ularsee, a tireless worker for the good of all people. He will be missed.
Barbara Jackson-Lee
Friend
May 7, 2020
Joan Anderson
Friend
May 7, 2020
Wow, My Buddy I shall miss our times together. Who am I going to spend my weekend with? I pray that your soul will rest in prefect peace. Love your niece Lucrisha
Lucrisha
May 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tracy
Friend
May 7, 2020
Glad i got to know you Ularsee Manar, you was always the same when i met you at age 14yrs old to now, no one could call my whole name like you,you will be sorely missed but always in my memories
Bobbie (Barney) Wallace
May 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Merlene
Friend
May 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
J Tankersley
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved