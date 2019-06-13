Ulf Backstrom, May 22,1931 - June 10, 2019 Ulf Backstrom was a fun loving and adventure seeking guy. He passed away peacefully after a long and arduous battle. He was an extraordinarily talented and internationally acclaimed film maker. His achievements included Oscar nominations and 42 Golden Globes as well as other international awards. In addition to his professional accomplishments, family was his pride and joy. His mission in life was to imbue his children and grandchildren with a love of art and nature. These lessons were ceremoniously conducted with a mischievous flair. Ulf was passionate in his activism. His work with the Civil Rights Movement, championing the injustices faced by American Indians and culminating in his exposure of the struggles depicted in the artwork made in the Holocaust camps. Ulf is survived by his loving wife Ia and his adult children; son Orn and daughters Annica (Bill Heymann) and Helena (Scott Weiser). His grandchildren include: Sara and Ben Heymann, David, Rachel, Danielle and Ashley Weiser. His sister Agneta Backstrom, Gothenburg, Sweden as well as many nieces and nephews in the Nordic Countries. Ulf was blessed to have many lifelong friends around the world that enriched him. He lived a good and long life and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of memorial service 12:00 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Dr. Skokie, IL 60077. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuner alhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary