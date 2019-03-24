Ulrich Otto Dillitzer, 71. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 18 years, Dianne Dillitzer nee Pollard; loving father of Matthew (Anushka), Mikel (Gwen), Nathalie Meier and his loving step-daughter, Katharine Pollard Brickman; proud grandfather of 4; great grandfather of 1; dear son of the late Josef Dillitzer and Georgine Reger Dillitzer and he was blessed to have a host of loving friends. Ulrich was employed by Siemens for 43 years, headquartered in Germany for their Canadian and West Chicago offices and retired on March 31, 2014. He was a dedicated soccer player, having played for 1860 Munich in Germany, the Siemens Soccer League in Canada as well as the Old Timers League in Canada. He watched all the games and knew all the stats of all the players. A Celebration of Ulrich's Life will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Foxcroft Clubhouse, 1900 Bayview Lane, Aurora. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home. Funeral info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary