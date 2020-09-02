Una Veneris, nee Stockman, age 97, passed away peacefully at home September 1, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. Beloved wife for 37 years to the late Nick Veneris (1984). Loving mother of Diane Wiegman, Barbara (John) Stewart, Susan (John) Woodyatt and the late John (Dee) Veneris. Cherished grandmother of Eric (Amy), Andrew (Rebecca) and Matthew (Rachel) Wiegman; David (Karen) Stewart and Joy (Eric Anderson); Andrea (John Paul) Uranowski, John Woodyatt and Bethany (Mike) Dombrow; Nicholas (Dr. Jennifer) and Anthony (Amanda) Veneris. Dearest great-grandmother of nine and great-great-grandmother of three. Dear sister of the late Dorothy Stockman and Gordon (late Carolyn) Stockman. Graduate of Chicago Teachers College. Una worked many years at Oak Lawn Public Library and was an avid reader. She also volunteered at Christ Hospital. Long-time member of Elim Baptist Church and member of Calvary Church of Orland Park, IL. Visitation Friday, September 4, 2020 at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Church of Orland Park, 16100 104th Ave., Orland Park, IL 60467 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
