Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
Upendra C. Shah M.D.

It is with the saddest regret we announce the death of Upendra C. Shah M.D. on January 21, 2020; beloved husband of Sonal Shah; loving father of Rishi and Shree Shah; devoted son of the late Chhitubhai & the late Pushpavati Shah; fond brother of Akhilesh and Bharti Shah. Visitation Saturday 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with

cremation to follow at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner or Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 25, 2020
