It is with the saddest regret we announce the death of Upendra C. Shah M.D. on January 21, 2020; beloved husband of Sonal Shah; loving father of Rishi and Shree Shah; devoted son of the late Chhitubhai & the late Pushpavati Shah; fond brother of Akhilesh and Bharti Shah. Visitation Saturday 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with
cremation to follow at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner or Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral Info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 25, 2020