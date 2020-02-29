|
Uta DeTappan-Staley, 80, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late A.E. (Gene) Staley, III; loving mother of Deirdre DeTappan (Dennis Kwiecinski); proud grandmother of Caroline, Bennett, Jordan and Nathan Kwiecinski; friend to former spouse Peter DeTappan; devoted sister of Hildeguard Jagoda and Robert (Karin) Fengler; dear aunt of Timm and Elias Jagoda, Janis and Marlena Fengler and their families; fond sister-in-law of Henry (deceased) and Vi Staley, William and Orly Staley, Robert Staley and their families. Uta will be remembered for her passion for life and her generous spirit. "I lived the life I dreamed of." Funeral Mass, Saturday, March 7, 2020 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Divine Mercy Parish, 1077 Tower Road, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Francis Borgia Deaf Center, 8033 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60634. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020