Very Reverend Myron Wasyl Panchuk, Ph.D., age 64, an associate pastor of St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chicago, passed away March 9, 2019. Son of the late Wasyl and the late Juliana Panchuk. He is survived by his brother, Orest (Zena) Panchuk, and his sister, Andrea (John) DiSanti; and his two nieces, Danielle and Natalie DiSanti. Father Myron was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed. He served as the vice president of the Ukrainian Genocide Famine Foundation and was a member of the Kyiv Committee of Chicago Sister City International where he focused on Social Services Exchanges. Lying in state from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14 at St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church, 5000 N. Cumberland Ave. in Chicago. Parastas wake services will be held both evenings at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday with interment to follow at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial foundation fund in Father Myron's name is being set up. For information – Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 773-545-3800 or www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019