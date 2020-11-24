1/
Vaclav Panocha
On November 15, 2020, Vaclav passed away in Luzec nad Vltavou, Czech Republic. Born August 17, 1940 in Czechoslovakia, he was a journalist who fought for truth and freedom, and was therefore blacklisted by the Communist Party. He escaped with his family to Illinois in 1983 as a political refugee and settled in Elmhurst for two decades. He is survived by his children Michaela Tichy, Stephen Panoka, and Anna Hanel, and 7 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please support the work of journalists who continue to shed light on injustice around the world.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
