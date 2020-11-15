1/
Valda DiPasquale
Valda DiPasquale, age 99, of Westmont, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angelo; loving mother of Jeri and Debbie; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private services were held with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to BrightFocus Foundation BrightFocus.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.BrightFocus.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Woodlawn Funeral Home (708) 442-8500 or www.woodlawnchicago.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
7084428500
November 14, 2020
Jeri and Debbie- I am saddened to learn of your mother's passing. She was so much a part of our family as well. Her friendship with my mother was priceless. I am grateful for her support of my grandmother while she was still in Chicago.
Your mother was a tremendous support to us when my mother passed away.
I cherished the opportunity to talk to her infrequently over the last few years; I am disappointed that we could never get back to Chicago in order to visit her.
She was truly a blessing to me and I will never forget her.
Steven Pellini
Friend
