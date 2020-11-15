Jeri and Debbie- I am saddened to learn of your mother's passing. She was so much a part of our family as well. Her friendship with my mother was priceless. I am grateful for her support of my grandmother while she was still in Chicago.

Your mother was a tremendous support to us when my mother passed away.

I cherished the opportunity to talk to her infrequently over the last few years; I am disappointed that we could never get back to Chicago in order to visit her.

She was truly a blessing to me and I will never forget her.

Steven Pellini

Friend