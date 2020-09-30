1/
Valentene B. Coglianese
Beloved wife of the late Michael Coglianese, Sr. Loving mother of Kenneth (Judith), Timothy (Debra), and Michael, Jr. Cherished Grandmother of Jeffrey (Shannon), Christopher (Kelly), Susan (Ron) Boroso, Kara (Peter) Leitcshuh, and Erik (Alyssa). Proud Great Grandmother of Abigail, Jeffrey, Jr., Wesley, Hannah, Thomas, Cassidy, and Lucas. Dear Great Great Grandmother of Toby. Funeral Mass Wednesday, Sept 30, 2020 10:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Church. Entombment All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum. For information please call Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home at (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
Funeral services provided by
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
