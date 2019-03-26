|
|
Valentine A. Kazmier, 94, of Glen Ellyn formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Norbert; loving mother of Janice (Charles) Stone, Rick (Christine), Martin, Amy and the late Joseph; cherished grandmother of 4; great grandmother of 7; sister of the late Sophie, Irene and Eddie; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Prayers 9:15 A.M. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home, going to St. James the Apostle Church, 480 S. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials will be appreciated for , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019