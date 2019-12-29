|
|
Valentine (Val) Carl Szymczak, Feb. 14, 1939 – Dec. 16, 2019. Devoted husband and brother, Val left us peacefully in the arms of the Lord, on Mon., Dec. 16th, at the age of 80. Val was the devoted husband of Anita for 35 years; he is survived by his sister, Joyce Sutay, and brother, Dan; brother-in-law, Bob, and sister-in-law, Donna; niece Nicole and nephew Brian. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anita, Baby, Joseph, his parents, Lucille and Samuel, and his brother, Nick. Born and raised in Chicago, Val served two years in the U.S. Army after which he met and married the love of his life, Anita. As parishioners of St. Gregory Catholic Church, he and Anita were devoted to the Legion of Mary. In 2019 Val moved to Arizona to be closer to his sister. Val will certainly be remembered as being born on Feb. 14th, the same birthday and name as his Grandfather Kuffel. Others will remember him as a devoted baseball fan with an amazing recall of players and statistics. He was religious, kind, sensitive, and inquisitive; Val had an engaging smile and personality that could brighten the lives of others.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019