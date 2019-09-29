|
|
Val Dyokas of Barrington died on September 16, 2019 at age 86 following a long battle with cancer. Val was born in Lithuania and came to the U.S. as a boy. He studied science at the University of Chicago and enjoyed a long teaching career in the Chicago Public Schools. In retirement, Val could often be seen fishing on Lake Barrington. Val's greatest joy in his final years was his grandchildren. Val is survived by wife Mary (nee Cranley); daughter Maureen (Rick) Stabile and son Steve (Junko) Dyokas; grandsons Pietro, Marco and Ken; sister-in-law Mary Ann Dyokas; nieces Jenny (Mark) Zima and Laura Dyokas; great-nephew Matthew and great-niece Emily.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Bernice, and his brother Alphonse. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3 at 11:00am at St. Francis de Sales Church, 135 S. Buesching Rd., Lake Zurich. Donations in Val's memory may be made at www.stfrancislzparish.org to St. Francis de Sales' fix-it campaign.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019