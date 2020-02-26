|
Valentine F. De Bartolo (nee Bacchi), beloved daughter of the late John and Frances Bacchi; loving wife of Edward De Bartolo; loving mother of Danny De Bartolo and Denise De Bartolo; and cherished grandmother of Andrea De Bartolo; dear sister of Annette (the late Richard) Santo, the late Anthony Bacchi and the late John Bacchi; dear aunt of Michelle (Joseph) Mattia, the late Anthony Santo, and great aunt of Richie and Joey Mattia; fond cousin and friend of many. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 450 W. Lake Street (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road) Roselle, 60172 to Our Lady of Hope Church, 9711 W. Devon Ave., Rosemont, 60018 for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-8:00 p.m. For Information call: (630) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020