Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors
450 W. Lake Street (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road)
Roselle, IL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
9711 W. Devon Ave
Rosemont, IL
Valentine F. De Bartolo Obituary
Valentine F. De Bartolo (nee Bacchi), beloved daughter of the late John and Frances Bacchi; loving wife of Edward De Bartolo; loving mother of Danny De Bartolo and Denise De Bartolo; and cherished grandmother of Andrea De Bartolo; dear sister of Annette (the late Richard) Santo, the late Anthony Bacchi and the late John Bacchi; dear aunt of Michelle (Joseph) Mattia, the late Anthony Santo, and great aunt of Richie and Joey Mattia; fond cousin and friend of many. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 450 W. Lake Street (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road) Roselle, 60172 to Our Lady of Hope Church, 9711 W. Devon Ave., Rosemont, 60018 for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-8:00 p.m. For Information call: (630) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
