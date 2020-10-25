Valentine Mertens Jr. quietly passed away at the age of 99 on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Florence Mertens (passed 2012). Loving father of four, Linda, Terry (Sue), Mark (Barbara) and Val (Alanna). Proud grandfather of 13, great grandfather of 25, and great-great grandfather of 2. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, Illinois on November 20 (commemorating the 80th wedding anniversary of Val and Florence). 708-344-0714 or www.bormannfuneralhome.com
