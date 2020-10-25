1/
Valentine J. Mertens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valentine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valentine Mertens Jr. quietly passed away at the age of 99 on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Florence Mertens (passed 2012). Loving father of four, Linda, Terry (Sue), Mark (Barbara) and Val (Alanna). Proud grandfather of 13, great grandfather of 25, and great-great grandfather of 2. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, Illinois on November 20 (commemorating the 80th wedding anniversary of Val and Florence). 708-344-0714 or www.bormannfuneralhome.com for further information.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bormann Funeral Home - Melrose Park
1600 Chicago Avenue
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 344-0714
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved