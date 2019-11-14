Home

COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
Valentyne H. Ritter Obituary
Valentyne H. Ritter, nee Majewski, 69; beloved daughter of the late Josephine and the late John Majewski; wife of Richard; loving sister of Christine (Ralph) Kliman, Lilian (John) Miller and the late Angela Palmer; fond niece of Regina (late Carl) Ludwig and Albert (Kathy) Jablonski; cherished aunt and great-aunt of many. Valentyne will be missed by all that knew her. Memorial Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16. 2019 at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to Breast Cancer Research are appreciated. For info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
