|
|
Valeria M. "Valerie" McGrath nee Miletic, age 67, of St. Charles. Beloved sister of Virginia (the late Bert) Ferrell and Veronica (Borys) Jarymowycz. Loving aunt of many, with a particular place in her heart for nephews Joe Ferrell and Bo Jarymowycz. Visitation Friday 2:00 pm until funeral service at 7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St (Rt 38), Geneva. Burial Saturday 11:00 am at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S. La Fox St, South Elgin, IL 60177 would be appreciated. Information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019