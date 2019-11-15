Home

Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery
Alsip, IL
Valeria M. McGrath


1952 - 2019
Valeria M. "Valerie" McGrath nee Miletic, age 67, of St. Charles. Beloved sister of Virginia (the late Bert) Ferrell and Veronica (Borys) Jarymowycz. Loving aunt of many, with a particular place in her heart for nephews Joe Ferrell and Bo Jarymowycz. Visitation Friday 2:00 pm until funeral service at 7:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St (Rt 38), Geneva. Burial Saturday 11:00 am at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S. La Fox St, South Elgin, IL 60177 would be appreciated. Information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019
