Valeria Pleirys (nee Velavicius) age 92. Beloved wife of the late Jonas. Loving mother of Virginia (Peter) Jokubauskas, Julie (Vytas) Kasniunas, Vida (the late Ray) Bartasius and Alda (Sharky) Brakauskas. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 3. Fond sister of the late Elena Warren and Aldona Andrijonas. Also survived by many loving relatives in California and Lithuania. Valeria worked for 12 years as a histology technician at Loyola University Dental School. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at the Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Saturday 10 AM Mass at Nativity B.V.M. Church, 69th & Washtenaw-Chicago. No visitation Saturday morning at funeral home or church. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Nativity B.V.M. Church, 6812 S. Washtenaw, Chicago, IL 60629. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019