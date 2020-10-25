Valerie Antoinette Varnes was born May 14, 1946 in Evanston, Illinois to Blair and Madeline Varnes who preceded her in death. She grew up in the Rogers Park area of Chicago and attended St. Jerome School and then St. Scholastica Academy. She began her college career at Mt. St. Clare College in Clinton, Iowa and then earned her degree in Education at the University of Iowa. Valerie taught elementary school in the Camanche Community School District for 28 years, retiring in 2002. During that time she was very involved with both the boys and girls sports programs, curriculum and the PTO. Valerie passed away October 18, 2020 while a patient in hospice care. She is also preceded in death by her beloved brother, Edward Varnes. She is survived by two sons, Michael Thomsen (Nancy) of Parker, Colorado and Marc Thomsen (Heidi) of New Prague, Minnesota. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren who brought her endless joy; Britin, Braelie, Ben, Maren, Kira, Afton and Logan. Valerie was also an aunt, great aunt and great great aunt to almost 50 nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her sister and best friend, Pamela Varnes Srock. She leaves behind her devoted partner of 18 years, Jim Roche, with whom she has made her home in Palatine, Illinois. Valerie received the gift of 9 ½ years of extra life due to the selfless act of one family through organ donation. We are forever grateful to this individual and encourage all of Val's family and friends to register as organ donors. Our motto: "Don't Take Your Organs To Heaven…Heaven Knows We Need Them Here".