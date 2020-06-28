Valerie Dahlberg passed away on June 23, age 49 from complications of Alzeimer's Disease. She was the beloved daughter of Linda Dahlberg. Loving sister of Denise (Jeff) Lee. Devoted aunt of Jeff, Nicholas and Jackson Lee and a friend to many. She will be dearly missed. Services were private, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles is entrusted with arrangements. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.