Valerie Dahlberg
Valerie Dahlberg passed away on June 23, age 49 from complications of Alzeimer's Disease. She was the beloved daughter of Linda Dahlberg. Loving sister of Denise (Jeff) Lee. Devoted aunt of Jeff, Nicholas and Jackson Lee and a friend to many. She will be dearly missed. Services were private, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles is entrusted with arrangements. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
