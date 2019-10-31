Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Van Gallios
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Transfiguration Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery
2905 Thatcher Ave.
River Grove, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Transfiguration Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery
2905 Thatcher Ave.
River Grove, IL
Van A. Gallios


1933 - 2019
Van A. Gallios Obituary
Van A. Gallios, beloved husband of Constance, nee Tressa; loving father of Harry (Sue), Andrew (Kerry), and Georganne (José) Lopez; dear brother of Betty (the late Robert) Sefer, the late Helen (the late George) Mavrelis, the late Peter (the late Sue), the late Mary (the late James) Bliss, the late Nick (Friedl), the late James (the late Alice), and the late John (Angela); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Grandfather to 7 loving grandchildren Evangeline, Jack and James Gallios, Brynn and Elijah Beaver, and Julia and Melinda Lopez; beloved son of the late Aristides and Georgia Gallios. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at Transfiguration Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery, 2905 Thatcher Ave., River Grove. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
