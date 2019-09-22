Home

Van Koinis M.D.

Van Koinis, M.D., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Devoted son of Irene and the late Kostas, loving brother of Joanne (Dr. William) Sarantos and proud uncle of Michael and Connie Sarantos. Dr. Koinis will always be remembered as a patient and respected pediatrician in Advocate Christ and Little Company of Mary Hospitals. Services and interment were private. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
